Billy Charles Hatchett, 77, of Springfield, passed away at 5:54 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Baptist Health in Louisville.

A native of Washington County, he was born on Aug. 24, 1942 to the late Porter and Mattie Frances Lanham Hatchett. He was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church and a farmer.

He was preceded in death by: a sister, Betty Laura Hatchett on Aug.9, 2008.

Survivors include: his wife, Betty Hays Hatchett; a son, Mike Hatchett (Susan) of Springfield; a daughter, Julie Buckman (Charles) of Louisville; three grandchildren, Chris Hatchett (Michelle), Eric Hatchett (Rikki), both of Springfield, and Meagan Buckman of Louisville; three great-grandchildren, Hadley Hatchett, Owen Hatchett, and Shelby Spalding; two sisters, Jane Thompson (Tony) of Lebanon and Carol Pevley (Gary) of Springfield; and three brothers, Donnie Hatchett (Carolyn), David Hatchett (Judy), and Jerry Hatchett (Arlene), all of Springfield.

Services were private. Burial was in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Chris Hatchett, Eric Hatchett, Brad Burns, Daniel Pevley, Brad Burns, Chad Thompson, and Kyle Curtsinger.

Carey & Son Funeral Home, Springfield, was in charge of arrangements.

