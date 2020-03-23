Blaine Bishop III, 57, Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Norton Hosparus Center in Louisville.
He was born on Aug. 13, 1962 in Marion County. Bishop was a retired truck driver.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Blaine Bishop II.
Survivors include: his wife, Maureen Bishop of Elizabethtown; mother, Brenda Lou Hays Bishop of Lebanon; two stepsons, Joshua Wells of Elizabethtown and Mathew Wells of Louisville; daughter-in-law, Ashley Wells of Elizabeth, and sister, Belinda Holland of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Grace Baptist Church with interment in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Clellan Hays officiated.
Pallbearers were David Gribbins, Andrew Hays, Kelly Hays, Ruben Whitehouse, Nathaniel Scott, and Josh Wells.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 25, 2020