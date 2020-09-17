Bobby Earl Lee, 40, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

He was born Sept. 6, 1980 in Casey County. He was the son of the late Joe Daniel Lee and Lee Ann Burton Lee (Till Bartley) of Lebanon who survives.

Bobby was of the Baptist faith and was a free soul that loved spending time with his family. He was an avid wrestling and Dukes of Hazard fan and enjoyed fishing.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents, Bobby and Barbara Burton; paternal grandparents, Earl and Maxine Lee; maternal step-grandparents, Marie and Jake Lowery; a nephew, Joseph Lee; and a niece, Joslynn Luttrell.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by: six siblings Kelly Luttrell (Mike) of Windsor, Priscilla Turner (Walt Livers) of Lebanon, Brian Lowery of Bradfordsville, Sean Sommer, Kevin Sommer, and Lee Ann Krapf, all of Columbia; a niece, Isabella Danielle Turner of Lebanon; and his stepmother, Dorothy Sommer of Columbia.

Funeral services wwill be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in Salem Cemetery in Casey County.

Visitation will be on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and continue on Saturday morning at the funeral home.

For the health and respect of the family, please follow all rules for social distancing and The Healthy at Work Guidelines. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store