Bobby Joe Burress, 81, Washington, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 at Daviess Community Hospital in Indiana.
He was born on Nov. 7, 1937 in Marion County.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Martha Alice Mattingly Burress; parents, George Lee Burress and Lottie Mae Scott Burress; two daughters, Lori Annette Burress and Cynthia Marie Burress; grandson, Jonathon Cooper Livers; and sister, Carol Burress.
Survivors include: his son, George Leo Burress II of Washington, Indiana; two granddaughters, Tessa Livers of Louisville and Hope Graber (Brandon) of Washington, Indiana; three great-grandchildren, Ezzy Livers of Louisville, Isla and Corrine Graber of Washington, Indiana; brother, Carl David Burress of Greenwood, Indiana; six sisters, Jane Edwards of Frankfort, Doris Blandford of Lebanon, Wanda Reed of Salvisa, Betty Reynolds of Lebanon, Dianne Rupley of Bardstown, and Connie Walls of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in St. Charles Church Cemetery. Dr. Chris Howlett officiated.
Pallbearers were Mike Burress, Marty White, Tim Edwards, Allen Murphy, Richard Marsh, and Brandon Graber.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
