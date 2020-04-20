Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bradley Thomas "Brad" Lanham. View Sign Service Information Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-3187 Send Flowers Obituary

Bradley Thomas "Brad" Lanham, 56, Lebanon, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, April 11, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was born on Aug. 19, 1963 in Gravel Switch. Brad was the co-owner of Lanham's Heating and Refrigeration. Along with his brother's Jerry and Neil, he was also the co-owner of Storage Temps. He had many accomplishments and served on many boards in his lifetime. He served on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors from 2004 to 2008. He then became president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce in 2007. During his time on the board, he helped with numerous projects including the downtown murals, the painting and lighting of the water tower, and signage at Maker's Mark. Along with serving on various boards, he also won many awards including the Outstanding Citizen's Award in 2009 and the Marion County Board of Education Lagniappe Award for Going Beyond Full Measure.

Brad had a passion for golfing, traveling, and helping others. He also had a great love and passion for music. This passion led him to becoming the founder of the Kentucky Fellowship of Musicians almost 16 years ago. He wanted to create the foundation to help young people in the community learn about music. Not only was Brad the founder of the foundation, he was also the president and that led him to forming the Kentucky Bluegrass Festival.

Along with Brad's love of music, he also had a love for his God and for his faith. Brad enjoyed reading his Bible daily. He also had a great thirst for learning about various religions.

Brad will forever be known for his selfless attitude, calm and kind demeanor, his dedication and love for his family, his community and his business. He will also be remembered for his devotion to his church and his love for God. He will truly be missed by many.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Carl Lanham and Jewell Burns Lanham; and sister, Connie Murphy.

Survivors include: wife of 32 years, Deborah "Debbie" Smith Lanham of Lebanon; two sons, Joseph Franklin Keeling II (Sonia) of Louisville and Robert Dale-Wathen Keeling (Stephanie) of Lebanon; daughter, Anna Elizabeth Spohr (Ryan) of Mount Juliette, Tennessee; mother-in-law, Anna Jane Corbett of Lebanon; two brothers, Jerry Lee Lanham (Joyce) of Gravel Switch and Neil Thornton Lanham (Jackie) of Lebanon; sister,

Mona Lisa Whitlock (Rex) of Gravel Switch; seven grandchildren, Emma Nicole Keeling, Bryce Bradley Keeling, Robert Dale Keeling, Thomas Brayden Spohr, Jaxon Layne Spohr, Ray Cooper Keeling, and Ezekiel Dale Spohr; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

While still abiding by the Covid-19 mandates, a private service was held April 17 for immediate family followed by a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to building fund of Manna Harvest Tabernacle or to the construction of Brad's Bluegrass Barn, a miniature to be built and displayed during Christmas in the Park held at Graham Memorial Park during the holiday season.

Debbie and the family would like to express an abundance of appreciation for all your prayers, visits, calls, and support shown to Brad and us during this two-year journey. Your love will carry us all through the days and weeks to come. Brad loved his family, his friendships, his music, but most importantly loved the Lord with all his heart. As Brad would say "it is Good, it is so Good, I can't wait until you all can join me here with Our Lord."

Pallbearers were Rob Keeling, Ryan Spohr, Clay Lanham, Dale Keeling, Brayden Spohr, Bobby Lanham, Jesse Smith, and Joey Keeling.

Honorary pallbearers were "Sis" Roby, Gary "Biscuit" Davis, Billy Hill, Quincy Thomas, Michael Jarboe, Randy Douglas, Jeff Raines, Joe Conder, Neil Conder, Craig Kinsor, Deacon Joe Dant, Danny Cecil, Bobby Mattingly, Eddie Mattingly, Ray Mattingly, John King, Monty Parman, Chester Wright, and Jenifer Hill.

