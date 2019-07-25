Cameron Zander Mathew Brown, 21 months, Lebanon, went to be with his Lord suddenly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.
He was born on Oct. 12, 2017. He was the youngest child of William "Troy" Brown and Christina Marie Patton. Zander, as he was known to his loved ones, enjoyed cuddling, playing, and spending time with his family. His smile would light up any room, and his amazing hugs brought so much joy.
In addition to his parents, survivors include: siblings, Haley Jullianna LeRoy, Naomi Rayleen Ruth Campbell, Lora "Raine" Brown, Destiny "Desi" Grace Brown, and Brandon "Bubby" Michael Wallace Brown; grandparents, Clara "Memaw" Loraine Cox, James Edvert Taylor, Dawn "Yaya" Robinson, and Danny Ray and Judy Carol Patton; aunts, Geneda Loraine Taylor, Winona Mae Herrington, and Katie Patton; uncles, Danny Richard Herrington Jr., Michael Patton, and Ben Patton; and an abundance of loved ones and relatives.
He was preceded in death by: his sister, Rachel Brown; brother, Jesse Brown, cousins, Isaiah Joe Wright and Hunter Saylor; and multiple members of his extended family.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at W.L. Pruitt Funeral Home, Hustonville. Eric Helton and William Brown Jr. officiated.
W.L. Pruitt Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on July 31, 2019