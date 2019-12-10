Carl Wilber Auberry, 82, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019, after an illness.
Auberry is preceded in death by: his wife, Brenda Tharp Auberry on Dec. 14, 2009.
He is survived by: three sons, David (Peggy) Auberry, Daniel Auberry, and Dennis Auberry, all of Lebanon; one sister, Jeannie Courtwright of Lebanon; three brothers, James Auberry of Lexington, and Donald and Jerry Auberry, both of Campbellsville; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Ryder Cemetery. Bro. Clellan Hayes will officiate.
Family request visitation after 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Kimberly Chesser, Brian Sallee, Jerry Auberry, Lane Irwin, Dale Courtwright, and Craig Summers.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Dec. 18, 2019