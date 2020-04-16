Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews 3711 Lexington Road Louisville , KY 40207 (502)-893-3644 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Hamilton Spalding, Esq., passed away peacefully in her home in Louisville on Friday, April 10, 2020.

She was born Feb. 3, 1948 in Lebanon to long-time Marion County School Superintendent Hugh C Spalding and Bernadette Hill Spalding.

She graduated from St. Augustine High School and Spalding University. With a Bachelor of Science in Biology, she became a science teacher in upstate New York and Los Angeles, and then traveled the world for several years (hitchhiked around Europe, taught in Japan). She returned to Kentucky to study law, earning her Juris Doctor from the University of Louisville in 1983.

Catherine served as a Jefferson County prosecuting attorney specializing in family law cases for seven years. She helped edit a book supplement of Kentucky Family Law, and for 15 years wrote the annual Kentucky Bar Association Family Law newsletter. In keeping with her passion for defending and protecting children, Catherine worked full time as guardian ad litem-attorney appointed to protect the rights of a child-for Jefferson County courts. She and her husband Marty Johnson collected hundreds of stuffed animals and toys to use in court, so that children would be comforted and less frightened when they were questioned. She also had a private law practice for 36 years. Twenty-five years ago, she decided to try her hand at being a landlady--slowly building her property holdings, which she managed with close personal attention and care.

Catherine was an out-going and dedicated member of her community, and she served in many local leadership positions. She was a board member for the American Association of University Women (AAUW), Optimist Club, League of Women Voters, and Colonial Dames, among others. She also contributed significantly to Spalding University. She was an active member of St. Agnes Church in Louisville, where she built strong friendships and participated in many volunteer activities.

Catherine Spalding was born energized and adventurous. She painted pictures and houses, baked armies' worth of brownies, decorated dozens of wedding cakes as gifts for friends, traveled widely, planned parties, and did landscaping, horseback riding, and skiing. She never knew a stranger, easily striking up conversations with all kinds of people and fostering rich and diverse human connections.

Proud of her roots in Marion County, Catherine still owned the old house in which she was raised. She has maintained life-long bonds with friends and neighbors there, supporting Marion County Ham Days, the local Library, the Marion County Historical Society, and other organizations and activities.

She is survived by: her husband, Marty Johnson; their son, Hugh Joseph Johnson-Spalding; her sisters, Sarah (Richard) Comi, Betsy (Neal) Delmonico, Rose (Will Denton) Spalding; her brother, Hugh Spalding; her brother-in-law, Kris (Anne) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Tina Clemons and Lynn (Bob) Bayert; and dozens of nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and a couple of great-grands too.

Funeral services were curtailed to a very tiny family service. There will be a celebration of her large and beautiful life in Lebanon on Aug. 8, when the COVID-19 quarantines are lifted, with burial of her cremains following in St Augustine's cemetery.

The family would like donations to be made to Boys and Girls Club or to Home of the Innocents rather than to receive flowers. Catherine Hamilton Spalding, Esq., passed away peacefully in her home in Louisville on Friday, April 10, 2020.She was born Feb. 3, 1948 in Lebanon to long-time Marion County School Superintendent Hugh C Spalding and Bernadette Hill Spalding.She graduated from St. Augustine High School and Spalding University. With a Bachelor of Science in Biology, she became a science teacher in upstate New York and Los Angeles, and then traveled the world for several years (hitchhiked around Europe, taught in Japan). She returned to Kentucky to study law, earning her Juris Doctor from the University of Louisville in 1983.Catherine served as a Jefferson County prosecuting attorney specializing in family law cases for seven years. She helped edit a book supplement of Kentucky Family Law, and for 15 years wrote the annual Kentucky Bar Association Family Law newsletter. In keeping with her passion for defending and protecting children, Catherine worked full time as guardian ad litem-attorney appointed to protect the rights of a child-for Jefferson County courts. She and her husband Marty Johnson collected hundreds of stuffed animals and toys to use in court, so that children would be comforted and less frightened when they were questioned. She also had a private law practice for 36 years. Twenty-five years ago, she decided to try her hand at being a landlady--slowly building her property holdings, which she managed with close personal attention and care.Catherine was an out-going and dedicated member of her community, and she served in many local leadership positions. She was a board member for the American Association of University Women (AAUW), Optimist Club, League of Women Voters, and Colonial Dames, among others. She also contributed significantly to Spalding University. She was an active member of St. Agnes Church in Louisville, where she built strong friendships and participated in many volunteer activities.Catherine Spalding was born energized and adventurous. She painted pictures and houses, baked armies' worth of brownies, decorated dozens of wedding cakes as gifts for friends, traveled widely, planned parties, and did landscaping, horseback riding, and skiing. She never knew a stranger, easily striking up conversations with all kinds of people and fostering rich and diverse human connections.Proud of her roots in Marion County, Catherine still owned the old house in which she was raised. She has maintained life-long bonds with friends and neighbors there, supporting Marion County Ham Days, the local Library, the Marion County Historical Society, and other organizations and activities.She is survived by: her husband, Marty Johnson; their son, Hugh Joseph Johnson-Spalding; her sisters, Sarah (Richard) Comi, Betsy (Neal) Delmonico, Rose (Will Denton) Spalding; her brother, Hugh Spalding; her brother-in-law, Kris (Anne) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Tina Clemons and Lynn (Bob) Bayert; and dozens of nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and a couple of great-grands too.Funeral services were curtailed to a very tiny family service. There will be a celebration of her large and beautiful life in Lebanon on Aug. 8, when the COVID-19 quarantines are lifted, with burial of her cremains following in St Augustine's cemetery.The family would like donations to be made to Boys and Girls Club or to Home of the Innocents rather than to receive flowers. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close