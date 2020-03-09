Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine L. "Lucy" Cox, 75, Lawrenceburg, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her sister's home.

She was born June 26, 1944 in Raywick. She formerly worked in commercial insurance and was a member of Saint Lawrence Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Jimmy Edward "Jim" Cox (2015); two infant daughters, Mary Lucille and Catherine Annette Cox; her father and mother, Felix and Daisy Catherine Lee Mattingly; two sisters, Lillie Mae McIntyre and Mary Alice Mattingly; and one brother, Robert Lee Mattingly.

Survivors include: one sister, Shirley Ann Eldridge (Paul) of Lawrenceburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will preside.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 6 p.m.

Pallbearers are Cleve Eldridge, Josh Eldridge, Lee McIntire, Amanda Eldridge, Jon Aranas, and Treavor Mattingly.

Memorials may go to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Masses.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020

