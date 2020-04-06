Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Leora Bickett, 90, Raywick, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020.

She was born Nov. 7, 1929 in Holy Cross. She was a member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Joseph Eugene Bickett; one son, William Arnold Bickett; three grandchildren; her father, Charles William Mattingly; her mother, Mary Augustine Nalley Mattingly Hutchins; her stepfather, Joseph Gonza Hutchins; three sisters, Clara Jean Bevins, Mary Elizabeth Sims, and infant Bartholene Hutchins; eight brothers, infant Theodore Mattingly, Ishmael Mattingly, Zack Mattingly, Bill Mattingly, Elmer Hutchins, Hubert Hutchins, Charles Hutchins, and Kenneth Hutchins.

Survivors include: two daughters, Cathy Thompson (Harold) of Raywick and Ruthie Kelty (Frank) of Mount Washington; three sons, David Bickett (Callie Smock) of Saint Francis, Ricky Bickett (Kathy Gentry) of Raywick, and Jerry Bickett (Rebecca) of New Hope; 21 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and one brother, John "Tommy" Hutchins (Catherine Rose) of Springfield.

Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Raywick. Rev. David Naylor will officiate.

A private prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Joe Mike LaRue, Jordan Hardesty, Neal Hardesty, Nathan LaRue, Taylor Hardesty, and Zane Hardesty.

Honorary pallbearers are Tony Bickett, Chris Mattingly, Jonathan Bickett, and Israel LaRue.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Catherine Leora Bickett, 90, Raywick, passed away on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020.She was born Nov. 7, 1929 in Holy Cross. She was a member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church.She was preceded in death by: her husband, Joseph Eugene Bickett; one son, William Arnold Bickett; three grandchildren; her father, Charles William Mattingly; her mother, Mary Augustine Nalley Mattingly Hutchins; her stepfather, Joseph Gonza Hutchins; three sisters, Clara Jean Bevins, Mary Elizabeth Sims, and infant Bartholene Hutchins; eight brothers, infant Theodore Mattingly, Ishmael Mattingly, Zack Mattingly, Bill Mattingly, Elmer Hutchins, Hubert Hutchins, Charles Hutchins, and Kenneth Hutchins.Survivors include: two daughters, Cathy Thompson (Harold) of Raywick and Ruthie Kelty (Frank) of Mount Washington; three sons, David Bickett (Callie Smock) of Saint Francis, Ricky Bickett (Kathy Gentry) of Raywick, and Jerry Bickett (Rebecca) of New Hope; 21 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and one brother, John "Tommy" Hutchins (Catherine Rose) of Springfield.Private funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Raywick. Rev. David Naylor will officiate.A private prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.Pallbearers are Joe Mike LaRue, Jordan Hardesty, Neal Hardesty, Nathan LaRue, Taylor Hardesty, and Zane Hardesty.Honorary pallbearers are Tony Bickett, Chris Mattingly, Jonathan Bickett, and Israel LaRue.Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close