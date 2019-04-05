Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Catherine Lucille Mattingly, 93, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and matriarch of the Mattingly family, passed away April 3, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Taylorsville.

She was Catholic in faith. She was a homemaker until the death of her husband. She then went to work for the state of Kentucky Human Resources Department in Lebanon, where she retired after 13 years. She was a leader in her community, a Kentucky Colonel and loved to dance and travel. Mom loved and lived life to the fullest, always willing to give and help anyone in need. Her greatest joy was her family where she was the driving force, steadfast, strong and driven. She raised, taught, loved and supported family to be healthy, happy and loving members of their own families and communities.

She was preceded in death by: her loving husband of 42 years, John Marion (Keg) Mattingly; her parents, Mary Bernadette Mattingly and John Robert Mattingly; a sister, Geraldine Milby; brothers Melvin, J.C., Spencer, and Paul Mattingly; daughters-in-law, Rowena, Fay, Charlotte, and Karen Mattingly; son-in-law, Leslie Newton; grandsons Jim Jim Mattingly and Leonard Clark; granddaughters, Christy Mattingly and Kathy Joe Kidwell.

Survivors include: her 14 children, Bob Mattingly (Lola) of Lubbock, Texas, Tom Mattingly of Lebanon, Jim Mattingly of Lawrenceburg, Nita Veech (Bob) of Bardstown, Ann Darragh (Bill) of Louisville, Steve Mattingly (Jan) of Franklin, Georgia, Faye Newton of Bardstown, John Mattingly (Debbie) of Munfordville, Gerard Mattingly (Andi), Bill Mattingly, and Mike Mattingly (Jackie), all of Saint Francis, Marie Kelly (Earl) of Cedar Bluff, Alabama, Jeannie Kelty (Bill) of Stanford, and Joe Mattingly of Bardstown; 53 grandchildren; 89 great-grandchildren; 38 great-great- grandchildren; one brother, Leonard Mattingly of Springfield, and many, many nieces and nephews.

She is the last of an era gone forever. We are all lucky and blessed to have been touched by her love and kindness! The footprints this lady left on our hearts is immeasurable! She will be truly missed by all.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson will preside.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m by her son, Deacon Tom Mattingly.

Memorials may go to Nelson County Special Olympics, 1303 Clarktown Road, Bardstown, KY 40004.

Pallbearers are her sons, Jim, John, Gerard, Bill, Mike and Joe. Her other three sons and five daughters are honorary pallbearers.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Catherine Lucille Mattingly, 93, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and matriarch of the Mattingly family, passed away April 3, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Taylorsville.She was Catholic in faith. She was a homemaker until the death of her husband. She then went to work for the state of Kentucky Human Resources Department in Lebanon, where she retired after 13 years. She was a leader in her community, a Kentucky Colonel and loved to dance and travel. Mom loved and lived life to the fullest, always willing to give and help anyone in need. Her greatest joy was her family where she was the driving force, steadfast, strong and driven. She raised, taught, loved and supported family to be healthy, happy and loving members of their own families and communities.She was preceded in death by: her loving husband of 42 years, John Marion (Keg) Mattingly; her parents, Mary Bernadette Mattingly and John Robert Mattingly; a sister, Geraldine Milby; brothers Melvin, J.C., Spencer, and Paul Mattingly; daughters-in-law, Rowena, Fay, Charlotte, and Karen Mattingly; son-in-law, Leslie Newton; grandsons Jim Jim Mattingly and Leonard Clark; granddaughters, Christy Mattingly and Kathy Joe Kidwell.Survivors include: her 14 children, Bob Mattingly (Lola) of Lubbock, Texas, Tom Mattingly of Lebanon, Jim Mattingly of Lawrenceburg, Nita Veech (Bob) of Bardstown, Ann Darragh (Bill) of Louisville, Steve Mattingly (Jan) of Franklin, Georgia, Faye Newton of Bardstown, John Mattingly (Debbie) of Munfordville, Gerard Mattingly (Andi), Bill Mattingly, and Mike Mattingly (Jackie), all of Saint Francis, Marie Kelly (Earl) of Cedar Bluff, Alabama, Jeannie Kelty (Bill) of Stanford, and Joe Mattingly of Bardstown; 53 grandchildren; 89 great-grandchildren; 38 great-great- grandchildren; one brother, Leonard Mattingly of Springfield, and many, many nieces and nephews.She is the last of an era gone forever. We are all lucky and blessed to have been touched by her love and kindness! The footprints this lady left on our hearts is immeasurable! She will be truly missed by all.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson will preside.Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m by her son, Deacon Tom Mattingly.Memorials may go to Nelson County Special Olympics, 1303 Clarktown Road, Bardstown, KY 40004.Pallbearers are her sons, Jim, John, Gerard, Bill, Mike and Joe. Her other three sons and five daughters are honorary pallbearers.Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Mattingly Funeral Home

195 Holy Cross Road

Loretto , KY 40037

(270) 865-2201 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close