Catherine Marie Deep, 100, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Village of Lebanon Nursing Home.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1919 in Casey County.
She was preceded in death by: husband, Edward A. Deep; parents, Arthur Franklin and Florence Merriman Wilkinson; two brothers, Edward Wilkinson and James Wilkinson; and grandson, Frankie McPherson.
Survivors include: two sons, Eddie N. (Louise) Deep of Lebanon and David Deep of Louisville; two daughters, Sandra (Robert) Nally and Martha Ann Deep, both of Lebanon; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery. Rev. Peggy Birmingham officiated.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Pallbearers were Brad Deep, Harold Nally, Teresa McPherson, Charles Deep, Kevin Deep, and Justin Deep.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 8, 2019