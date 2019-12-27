Charles Edward Leake, 64, Lebanon, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on May 8, 1955, in Marion County. Leake was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired truck driver.
He was preceded in death by: son, Charles Michael Leake; parents, John Werner Leake and Mary Elsie Minor Leake; stepson, Kevin Brian Ewing; and brother, Junior Leake.
Survivors include: companion, Kathy Ewing of Lebanon; three brothers, Bob Leake, Jerry Leake, and Larry Leake, all of Raywick; and five sisters, Lois Mecholsky (Bill) of New Jersey, Ruth Wells (Alan) of Louisville, Barbara Culber, Phyllis Leake, both of Bardstown, and Judy Leake of Florida.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon. Deacon Joe Dant officiated. Cremation followed the funeral services.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 1, 2020