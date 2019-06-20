Charles L. "Buck" Sapp, 85, Lebanon, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 29, 1933 in Marion County. Sapp was a United States Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Ruth Ann Mattingly Sapp; parents, Joseph Harvey Sapp and Mattie E. Coyle Sapp; four sisters, Carrie Beavers, Lucille Rodgers, Georgia Votaw, and Nora Prescott; and loyal companions, Oscar and Windy.
Survivors include: son, Joe (Brenda) Sapp of Lebanon; two daughters Tammy Sapp and Charlotte (Johnny) Sapp, all of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery where military honors were conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Pallbearer were Daniel Hill, Brad Sapp, Jordan Sapp, Clayton Whitlock, Tommy Beavers, and Butch Votaw.
Honorary pallbearers were Carter Sapp, Fenliegh Sapp, Chloe Whitlock, Ruthy Riggs, Mattie Riggs, Baylee Riley, Andrea Beard, Colby Beard, Anna Kate Beard, Brandy Sapp, Brittaney Sapp, Mercedes Colvin, John Beard, and Landon Beard.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on June 26, 2019