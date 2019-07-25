Charles Ligion Sanders, 72, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at U.K. Medical Center.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1946 in Lebanon. Sanders retired from T&H Feed Company.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, John Henry Sr. and Estella Cowherd Sanders; two sisters, Julia A. Parker and Mildred "Chic" Sanders; and two brothers, John "Red Fox" Sanders and Richard Albert Sanders.

Survivors include: his wife, Martha Epps Sanders of Lebanon; son, Robert Bell of Louisville; two daughters, Candace Malone and Yolanda Bell, both of Lebanon; two brothers, James Oliver Sanders and William D. Sanders, both of Lebanon; two sisters, Dorothy (Terry) Williams and Geneva (Charles) Bell, both of Lebanon; special friend, Jack Chance of Lebanon; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Lebanon First Baptist Church with interment in Ryder Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Calhoun officiated.

Active pallbearers were Anthony Epps, Harry Lamont Kendrick, Marlis Scott, Elton Scott, Joseph Calhoun, and Ken Sanders.

Honorary pallbearers were The Generation Gap.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

