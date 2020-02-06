Charles Lootens, 82, Edgewood, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Joseph Lootens and Lora Banks Lootens; and son, Charles Joseph Lootens.
Survivors include: his wife of 53 years, Lena Heistand Lootens; son, Brent A. Lootens; brother, Robert L. Lootens; and granddaughter, Charli Lootens.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Feb. 12, 2020