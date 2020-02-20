Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Michael "Mike" Cecil Sr.. View Sign Service Information Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-3187 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Charles Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Michael "Mike" Cecil Sr., 73, Lebanon, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Spring View Hospital.

He was born on May 4, 1946, in St. Mary. Cecil was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church where he served many years as an altar server, cantor, and member of the St. Charles Cemetery Committee. He enjoyed visiting and playing cards with the residents of the Village of Lebanon Nursing Home, where he also won the award of volunteer of the year for three years. He was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Mary Leona Gootee Cecil; parents, Henry Johnson Cecil and Nina Mae Kelly Cecil; and brother-in-law, Robert Caldwell.

Survivors include: two sons, Charles Michael (Deb) Cecil Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio and Steven Wayne Cecil (Marjie) of Williamsburg; two daughters, Regina Cecil Peyton (Todd) of Winchester and Angela Cecil Druin (Jeff) of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren, Meggan Peyton Fontes of Hawaii, Christa Peyton Brookshire of Illinois, Michael Peyton of Winchester, Chloe Cecil, Jake Cecil, Leona Cecil, all of Cincinnati, Ohio, Caitlin Cecil, Bethani Cecil, Caleb Cecil, all of Williamsburg, and Clay Druin and Kyle Druin, both of Bardstown; two great-grandchildren, Hannah Fontes of Hawaii and Everett Brookshire of Illinois; brother, Johnny (Mary Frances) Cecil of Versailles; and five sisters, Agnes Cissell (Carl) of Georgia, Hazel Caldwell of Edgewood, Mary Virginia "Bitsy" Luckett (Jerry) of Georgia, Florence Elizabeth "Teeny" Luckett (Dan) of Versailles, and Suzanne Riney (Philip) of North Carolina.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Charles Catholic Church with interment to the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the St. Charles Cemetery Fund.

Pallbearers were Clay Druin, Kyle Druin, Michael Peyton, Caleb Cecil, Jimmy Thomas, and Jerry Fowler Jr.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

Charles Michael "Mike" Cecil Sr., 73, Lebanon, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Spring View Hospital.He was born on May 4, 1946, in St. Mary. Cecil was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church where he served many years as an altar server, cantor, and member of the St. Charles Cemetery Committee. He enjoyed visiting and playing cards with the residents of the Village of Lebanon Nursing Home, where he also won the award of volunteer of the year for three years. He was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.He was preceded in death by: his wife, Mary Leona Gootee Cecil; parents, Henry Johnson Cecil and Nina Mae Kelly Cecil; and brother-in-law, Robert Caldwell.Survivors include: two sons, Charles Michael (Deb) Cecil Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio and Steven Wayne Cecil (Marjie) of Williamsburg; two daughters, Regina Cecil Peyton (Todd) of Winchester and Angela Cecil Druin (Jeff) of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren, Meggan Peyton Fontes of Hawaii, Christa Peyton Brookshire of Illinois, Michael Peyton of Winchester, Chloe Cecil, Jake Cecil, Leona Cecil, all of Cincinnati, Ohio, Caitlin Cecil, Bethani Cecil, Caleb Cecil, all of Williamsburg, and Clay Druin and Kyle Druin, both of Bardstown; two great-grandchildren, Hannah Fontes of Hawaii and Everett Brookshire of Illinois; brother, Johnny (Mary Frances) Cecil of Versailles; and five sisters, Agnes Cissell (Carl) of Georgia, Hazel Caldwell of Edgewood, Mary Virginia "Bitsy" Luckett (Jerry) of Georgia, Florence Elizabeth "Teeny" Luckett (Dan) of Versailles, and Suzanne Riney (Philip) of North Carolina.A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Charles Catholic Church with interment to the church cemetery.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the St. Charles Cemetery Fund.Pallbearers were Clay Druin, Kyle Druin, Michael Peyton, Caleb Cecil, Jimmy Thomas, and Jerry Fowler Jr.Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close