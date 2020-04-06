Charles Miller "Music Man" Walls, 72, Shepherdsville, formerly of Springfield, passed away at 8:35 a.m., Monday, March 30, 2020 at Baptist Health in Louisville.
He was born on Dec. 15, 1947 in Lebanon to Charles N. and Juanita Miller Walls. He was a 1965 graduate of Springfield High School. Charlie was well known for his vast knowledge of sound technology, having operated a music-recording studio for 40 years. He and his wife, Sandra, owned and operated the former Blue Grass Entertainment and Expo Center in Bardstown.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Charles Noel Walls on July 15, 2000.
Survivors include: his wife, Sandra Osborne Walls; two sons, Troy Walls (Donna) of Campbellsville and Brian Walls (Stefanie) of Shepherdsville; four grandchildren, Chase Dearmond, Brayden Pierce, Allison Walters, and Emilee Walters; his mother, Juanita Walls of Springfield; and two brothers, James V. "Buck" Walls of Willisburg and William N. Walls of Lawrenceburg.
Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be held later.
Carey & Son Funeral Home, Springfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2020