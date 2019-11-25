Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saint Charles Catholic Church 675 Highway 327 Lebanon , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Owen Smith, 83, Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Aug. 23, 1936, in Washington County. He was a farmer and a retired employee of the Marion County Board of Education. He was a member of Saint Charles Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Joseph Edward and Elizabeth Carrico Smith; one sister, Shirley Mattingly; and two brothers, Johnny and Howard Smith.

Survivors include: his wife of 63 years, Jo Ann Osbourne Smith; three daughters, Pam Yates (George) and Mary Lynn Goode (Hal), all of Springfield and Donna Hutchins (Frankie) of Lebanon; four sons, Rick Smith (Cathy) and David Smith (Melissa), all of Lebanon, Wayne Smith (Mary Alice) and Keith Smith (Donna), all of Springfield; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; six sisters, Minnie Faye Smith, Althaire Lucas, Marilyn Watkins, Louise Lanham (Ray), Linda Blanford (Mickey), and Frances Medley, all of Springfield; four brothers, Tinker Smith, Thomas Herbert Smith (Bonnie) and Ronnie Smith (Bonnie), all of Springfield, and J.R. Smith of Lexington; one sister-in-law, Denise Smith of Springfield; and one brother-in-law, Tommy Louis Mattingly of Springfield.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Saint Charles Catholic Church, 675 Highway 327, Lebanon, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. David Naylor will officiate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are grandsons, Steven Smith, Clay Smith, Taylor Smith, Chad Hutchins, Matthew Goode, and Rudy Smith.

Honorary pallbearers are granddaughters, Holly Smith, Brittany Smith, Luci Smith, Cassie Downs, Ashley Carrico, and Eryn Ennis.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Charles Owen Smith, 83, Lebanon, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.He was born on Aug. 23, 1936, in Washington County. He was a farmer and a retired employee of the Marion County Board of Education. He was a member of Saint Charles Catholic Church.He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Joseph Edward and Elizabeth Carrico Smith; one sister, Shirley Mattingly; and two brothers, Johnny and Howard Smith.Survivors include: his wife of 63 years, Jo Ann Osbourne Smith; three daughters, Pam Yates (George) and Mary Lynn Goode (Hal), all of Springfield and Donna Hutchins (Frankie) of Lebanon; four sons, Rick Smith (Cathy) and David Smith (Melissa), all of Lebanon, Wayne Smith (Mary Alice) and Keith Smith (Donna), all of Springfield; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; six sisters, Minnie Faye Smith, Althaire Lucas, Marilyn Watkins, Louise Lanham (Ray), Linda Blanford (Mickey), and Frances Medley, all of Springfield; four brothers, Tinker Smith, Thomas Herbert Smith (Bonnie) and Ronnie Smith (Bonnie), all of Springfield, and J.R. Smith of Lexington; one sister-in-law, Denise Smith of Springfield; and one brother-in-law, Tommy Louis Mattingly of Springfield.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Saint Charles Catholic Church, 675 Highway 327, Lebanon, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. David Naylor will officiate.Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.Pallbearers are grandsons, Steven Smith, Clay Smith, Taylor Smith, Chad Hutchins, Matthew Goode, and Rudy Smith.Honorary pallbearers are granddaughters, Holly Smith, Brittany Smith, Luci Smith, Cassie Downs, Ashley Carrico, and Eryn Ennis.Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close