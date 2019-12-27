Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Patrick "Pat" Abell, 76, Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Palliative Care Center at Baptist Health Louisville.

He was born on Feb. 2, 1943, in Marion County. He was a retired employee of General Electric in Louisville with 34 years of service. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a military policeman and was stationed in Korea. He was an avid softball player up until the age of 72. He was a member of Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Fowler Athanasius Abell Sr. and Anna Melvina Spalding; two sisters, Mary Lou Millner and infant Cecelia Marie Abell; and two brothers, James Mark and Thomas Milton "Tom" Abell.

Survivors include: his wife of 55 years, Joan Maupin Abell; two daughters, Tami O'Daniel (Sam) of Lebanon and Mitzi Delius (Guy) of Frankfort; two sisters, Sheila Rose Williams (Paul) of Mount Washington and Elizabeth Barlow (James) of Lebanon; and two brothers, Lawrence Abell (Diane) and Fowler Abell Jr. (Martha) all of Lebanon.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec.30, at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, 3295 Highway 208, Lebanon, with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to Marion County Good Samaritans Foundation, P.O. Box 807, Lebanon, KY 40033.

Pallbearers are Guy Delius, Sam O'Daniel, Eugene Abell, Tim Bob Thomas, Mike Maupin, Randall Caulk, and Terry Battcher.

Honorary pallbearers are Gary Gaus, Kenny Lindig, Terry Stollard, Fowler Abell Jr., Lawrence Abell, Chuck Hancock, and members of the Kentuckiana Softball team.

