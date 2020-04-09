Charles Simpson, 81, Lebanon, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Home.

He was born March 8, 1939 in Marion County.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Obert Simpson and Estelle Bright Simpson; two brothers, James Simpson and Bobby Joe Simpson; and two sisters, Loraine Simpson and Hazel Rogers.

Survivors include: his special nephew, James Hardin of Lebanon; brother, Dallas Simpson of Lebanon; two sisters, Violet Brown of St. Marys and Essaie Richards of Frankfort.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service was held for immediate family followed by a private interment service.

Although an unfortunate situation, it is the family's hope that all will understand this necessity.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

