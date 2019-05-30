Christine Smith Coulter, 75, loving mother, sister and aunt passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

She was born on March 2, 1944 in Charlotte County, Virginia, to Jesse Lee and Ruth Alma Mays Smith. She was retired from food services at the Department of the Defense. She was a passionate NASCAR and Elvis fan. She was a trophy-winning member of the blind bowling league and a dedicated jigsaw puzzle solver. She loved telling jokes, collecting dolls and music boxes.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Joseph Eugene Coulter.

Survivors include: her sons, Dale Coulter of Lebanon and Adam Coulter (Jamie) of Stafford, Virginia; her sister, Judy Metcalf (Steve) of Rice, Virginia; granddaughter, Sarah Coulter; grandson, Kenneth Coulter; her nieces, Tammy Hines (Donald Garrett) and Margaret Dawson (Dan); and her beloved cats, Grady and Cookie.

A private service celebrating her and her beloved husband will be held.

