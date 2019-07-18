Christopher Dion Thompson, 39, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1980 in Lebanon. He was self-employed operating a lawn care service.
He was preceded in death by: his paternal grandmother, Mary Ethel Porter; maternal grandfather, Thomas "Tom" Thompson; and uncles, David Thompson and Larry Thompson.
Survivors include: father, David Keith Porter of Lebanon; mother, Fayetta Thompson of Lebanon; brothers, LaBryant Thompson of Louisville and Joshua Thompson of Lebanon; sister, Keyana Thompson of Lexington; nephew, Javion Purnell of Lebanon; paternal grandfather, William O'Neal Porter of Lebanon; maternal grandmother, Montry Ruth Thompson of Springfield; and several cousins, extended family and a host of friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Lebanon United Methodist Church with interment in Ryder Cemetery. Pastor Gene Livers officiated.
Pallbearers were Ron Scott, Josua Thompson, Peyton Thompson, Robbie Burch, LaBryant Thompson, Bobby Fogle, Raymant Townsend, and Marlis Scott.
Honorary pallbearers were Makayla Epps, Marcus Yantis, Darrell Young, Jason Wright, Elton Scott, Daylon Moore, Quan Spalding, and Mont Churchill.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on July 24, 2019