Cinda Jo Smothers (1960 - 2019)
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Cinda Jo Smothers, 59, Lebanon, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on June 25, 1960 in Lebanon. Smothers was a dispatcher for Cats Transportation.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Edward Joseph "Joe" Smothers; parents, Herbert and Fay Devers Hardin; brother, John Wesley Hardin; and sister, Kathy Ellen Spalding.
Survivors include: two daughters, Jo Lynn Smothers (Jason Reardon) and April (Lee) Hardin, all of Lebanon; brother, Jody (Marcia) Hardin of Lebanon; three sisters, Cherokeenia Lynn Lanham of Gravel Switch, Krista (George) Kemp of Lebanon, and Cammy Ann Fungate of Indiana; and grandson, Dakota Hardin of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery. Bro. Rev. Alvin Wren officiated.
Pallbearers were Lee Hardin, Jason Reardon, Chucky Halmark, Robert Smothers, Weston Kemp, and Brandon Hardin.
Honorary pallbearers were Dakota Hardin and Phillip Orberson.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Aug. 7, 2019
