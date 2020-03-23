Cindy Luanne (Hayden) Thompson (1971 - 2020)
  • "I am sorry Aunt Cindy's time was cut so short. She is and..."
    - Andrea Hayden
  • "You have our sympathies."
    - Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
  • "I am so sorry for your loss Amber, Melvena, Cliff and..."
    - Debbie Hill
  • "So broken hearted. Such a sweet person and a dear friend "
    - Tammy Gribbins
  • "I am so sorry Aunt Cindy and too the rest of the family she..."
    - Stephanie Frisk
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY
40037
(270)-865-2201
Cindy Luanne Hayden Thompson, 48, Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at UofL Health – Shelbyville Hospital.
She was born Oct. 15, 1971 in Marion County. She was employed as a production scheduler at Nifco America. She enjoyed her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by: her father, Vechel "Buddy" Hayden Jr.
Survivors include: one daughter, Amber Marie Hayden of Louisville; her mother, Melvena Marie Clan Hayden of Lebanon; one sister, Karen Hayden Thomas (Timmy) of Culvertown; three brothers, Joseph "Butch" Hayden of Modesto, California, Cliff Peek of Lebanon, and Jerry Peek (Deeann) of Bardstown; her best friend, Carol Thompson of Saint Joe.
Funeral services will be private at Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto, with burial in Ryder Cemetery. Deacon Joseph R. Dant will officiate.
Pallbearers are Nicky Thompson, John Hale, Taylor Rose, Jeff Hunt, John Robert Medley, and Dean Hunt.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 25, 2020
