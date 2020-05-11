Clara Jean Bland Simpson, 80, passed away on May 3, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida.
Jean was a native of Lebanon, graduated from St. Catharine Academy, and worked for years at the Old Fitzgerald Distillery. Her career led her into the advertising industry, where she retired as vice president of media from Red7e. She was a key member of the advertising community, was once a local fixture at The Pine Room, and no one will forget her infectious laugh. She loved family, traveling, gambling and looked forward to the Derby every year.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, William Howard Simpson; brother, Thomas Bland; and sisters Aline Dant and Geneva Boone.
Survivors include: daughter, Julee Ellison (Kevin); sister, Shirley Thomas (Randell), stepdaughters, Shelia Frasher (Rick), Beverly DuVall, and Kathleen Wright (Lonnie); her granddogs and other stepchildren; three step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and step-family.
Due to the current health situation, the family will be holding a private ceremony at Highlands Funeral Home, with burial in Calvary Cemetery in Louisville. The hope is to have a Mass and celebration at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the in Clara Jean's name.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 13, 2020