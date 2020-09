Clara Lillian Evans, 99, Lebanon, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the Village of Lebanon Nursing Home.

She was born on April 5, 1921 in Lebanon.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Garland Evans; grandson, Kevin Farmer; parents, George Reynolds and Cora Burress Reynolds; son-in-law, Willard Farmer; three brothers, Leo Reynolds, Monroe Reynolds, and Clayton Sullivan; and sister, Edith Ann Bugg.

Survivors include: her daughter, Judy Farmer of Lebanon; son, James Edward (Mary Elizabeth) Evans of Lawrenceburg; seven grandchildren, David (Vickie) Farmer, Steven Farmer (fiancé, Carrie King), Sharon (Jim) Reed, Scott Evans, Todd (Renee) Evans, Butch Evans, and Lisa (Mike) Whitehouse; 17 great-grandchildren, Caroline Reed, Patrick Reed, Kaylee Reed, Haley Farmer Gorley, Hannah (Ryan) Spaulding, Grace Farmer, Nikki Farmer, Alyssa Farmer, Will Farmer, Grayson Farmer, Nixon Farmer, Felicia (Matt) Spaulding, Lindsey Evans, Ryan (Kathy) Evans, Lori (Dan) Shouse, Shane (Kali) Drury, and Will Evans; brother, Jerry (Linda) Reynolds; and nine great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Norton Children's Hospital or Gideon Bibles.

Pallbearers were David Farmer, Steven Farmer, Scott Evans, Todd Evans, Butch Evans, Will Farmer, and Patrick Reed.

Honorary pallbearers were Jean Garrett, Arlene Mullins, Pam Mattingly, Doris Purdom, and Vicki Courtwright.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

