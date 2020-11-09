Clara M. DeWitt, 82, New Haven, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 30, 1938 in Marion County. She was a former employee of Heaven Hill Distillery and a member of Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed activities supporting her church and she liked bingo, playing cards and the Kentucky Derby. She had a green thumb and loved flowers.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Charles Leo "Cowboy" DeWitt (2009); her parents, Joseph Gonza and Mary Essie Newton Riggs; and two sisters, Glessie Mae Brady and Jane Marice Stennitt.

Survivors include: two daughters, Charla DeWitt of Bardstown and Joann Mattingly (Jason "Chad" Mattingly) of Saint Francis; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Rose Mary Clark (Bernard) of Eminence, Betty Sue Calhoun (Joe) of Louisville, and Leona Mattingly of Holy Cross; and two brothers, Buddy Riggs (Becky) of Holy Cross and Adrian Riggs (Geraldine) of Bardstown.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 104 Church Street, New Hope, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Matthew Hardesty will officiate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50 percent. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

