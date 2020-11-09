1/1
Clara M. DeWitt
1938 - 2020
Clara M. DeWitt, 82, New Haven, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 30, 1938 in Marion County. She was a former employee of Heaven Hill Distillery and a member of Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She enjoyed activities supporting her church and she liked bingo, playing cards and the Kentucky Derby. She had a green thumb and loved flowers.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Charles Leo "Cowboy" DeWitt (2009); her parents, Joseph Gonza and Mary Essie Newton Riggs; and two sisters, Glessie Mae Brady and Jane Marice Stennitt.
Survivors include: two daughters, Charla DeWitt of Bardstown and Joann Mattingly (Jason "Chad" Mattingly) of Saint Francis; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Rose Mary Clark (Bernard) of Eminence, Betty Sue Calhoun (Joe) of Louisville, and Leona Mattingly of Holy Cross; and two brothers, Buddy Riggs (Becky) of Holy Cross and Adrian Riggs (Geraldine) of Bardstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 104 Church Street, New Hope, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Matthew Hardesty will officiate.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required, and social distancing and hand washing are encouraged. Funeral home occupancy is limited to 50 percent. No food or drink may be sent or shared at this time.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 9, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
November 9, 2020
Dear Charlla and Joanne and family,
I know you all are heartbroken for your mom right now, but time has a way of making it easier and I pray it will for all of you. Clara was such a happy person all the time, always kind. I did recall ever seeing her anywhere that she didn’t have that smile on her face. She was just happy go lucky. She loved her family and she was so proud of every one of you. Just treasure your memories and hold them close to your heart.
Lawrence and Cathy Mattingly
Family
November 8, 2020
Clara was a great friend to dad a a blessing to us all.
Thomas Reid
Friend
November 7, 2020
May you all remember the times she made you laugh. So sorry for you loss. Never saw her without a smile on her face.
Shirley Hutchins
November 7, 2020
So sorry for the loss of Clara. Prayers that all your precious memories can bring you some comfort
Renee Jennings
Friend
November 7, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Barbara and Sherman Donahue
Friend
