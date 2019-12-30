Sister Clara Reid, 80, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Dec. 29, 2019, in Louisville in her 60th year of religious life. She was a native of Holy Cross.
Sister Clara embraced all the changes in education during her 50 years as a teacher or principal, mostly in New Mexico, but also in Owensboro and Mayfield.
Survivors include: members of her religious community; her siblings, Marcella Bartley, Stanley Reid, and Helman Philip Reid, all of Loretto; Carolyn Maurice Downs, Louisville; and Bernadette Bryan, New Haven; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto. Visitation at Mount Saint Joseph begins at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, with a wake service at 6:30 p.m.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Mount Saint Joseph.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, Owensboro, is in charge of arrangements.
Donations in memory of Sister Clara may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, KY 42356.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020