Clida Marie Garrett, 89, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Springfield Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1930, in Lebanon and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by: husband, Garland Garrett; and parents, John Newtown and Florence Susan Garrett Sallee.
Survivors include: three daughters, Francis (Randy) Lanham of Gravel Switch, Judy (William Howard) Orberson of Lebanon, and Betty (Leo) Followell of Bradfordsville; half brother, John Harrison Sallee of Lebanon; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery. Rev. Daniel Fisher officiated.
Pallbearers were Danny Paul Sallee, Tommy Garrett, Delayne Smothers, Frank Lanham, Randall Rakes, and Allen Kirkland.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2019