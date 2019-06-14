Clinton Dale Thompson (1961 - 2019)
Obituary
Clinton Dale Thompson, 57, Springfield, passed away at 12:40 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Lebanon on Nov. 12, 1961 to James Edward and Peggy Lou Curtsinger Thompson. He was a 1979 graduate of Washington County High School and a 35-year employee of NAPA of Springfield.
He was preceded in death by: his mother, Peggy Lou Thompson on Nov. 18, 1994.
Survivors include: his wife, Bobbi-Lynn Wyland Thompson; his daughter, Lexi Thompson of Springfield; his father, James E. Thompson (Wanda); a sister, Vanda Simpson (Mark) and a stepbrother, Jim Wyland (Crystal), all of Willisburg; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, June 16, at Carey & Son Funeral Home, Springfield. Rev. Everett Hood, pastor of the Brush Grove Baptist Church, will officiate.
Cremation will follow the funeral service with the cremains being inurned at the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Pallbearers are Jim Wyland, Randall Thomas, Steve Curtsinger, Jerry Dale Scott, David Courtwright, Matthew Riley, Terry Hill, Mark Tucker, and Bernard Smalley.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on June 19, 2019
