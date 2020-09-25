Dale "Keith" Miller, 69, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

He was born May 9, 1951 in Raywick. He is the son of the late Archie and Cora (Sullivan) Miller. Keith was joined in marriage to Eunice Followell on July 3, 1976. Keith and his brother, Robert, ran Miller Brothers Gas Station for 37 years. Keith and Robert also farmed together for many years.

Survivors include: his wife, Eunice Followell Miller; twin daughters, Kathy Yates and Kelly Bennett; siblings, David Miller, Robert Miller, Willard Miller, Jean Hunt, Mary Chelf, Margie Barnes, and Helen Burress; and granddaughters, Makayla Yates, Cora Lynn Yates, and Lydia Bennett.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday Sept. 26, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial will be in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Junior Skaggs officiating.

The family is requesting visitation after 8 a.m. on Saturday until time of service at 2 p.m.

Pallbearers are Tony Furmon, Jack Hunt, John Elder, Brian Wooldridge, Brian Long, and Brandon Cox.

Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



