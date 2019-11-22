Dana Joe "Rodie" Underwood, 62, passed away on Nov. 21, 2019, in Louisville after an illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include: his special family, Jerry Mays, Terry (Robin) Mays, Billy (Lisa) Mays, Timmy Mays, Jackie (Jeri Lynn) Mays, and Bobby (Suzanne) Mays, all of Lebanon; two aunts, Wanda Turner of Columbus, Indiana and Jeannie Underwood of Arcadia, Florida; and five siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon. Deacon Joe Dant will officiate.
Family request visitation after 12 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Jackie Mays, Terry Mays Jr., Terry Mays, Billy Mays, Jack Mays, and Bobby Mays.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019