Danny Keith Rucker, 74, Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at University of Louisville Hospital.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He was born on July 25, 1944 in Lawrenceburg to Arthur and Frances (Tinsley) Rucker.

He graduated Lebanon High School in 1962. He also attended IBM school in St. Louis. He managed and ran Lebanon Wholesale, Inc. along with his brother for many years. He married his loving wife, Barbara Ann May in 1964.

Danny had many passions throughout his life. He learned to fly at an early age, eventually owning his own plane. He was a huge fan of all types of car and horse racing. He always enjoyed traveling with family and friends as well as spending time with his dogs, Beau, Bailey, and Kody. He was known for his quick wit, humor, sweet smile, and his selfless nature.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Arthur Rucker; and his mother, Frances Tinsley Rucker.

Survivors include: his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara May Rucker; one son, Troy (Jackie) Rucker of Lebanon; one daughter, Dana (Noe) Pineda from Naples, Florida; three grandchildren, Ermias, Eyasu, and Aracelli Pineda; one stepgrandson, Brandon Surber; one brother, June Rucker of Lebanon; and many nephews and nieces.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon with interment in Ryder Cemetery. Dennis May officiated.

Pallbearers were David Rakes, Jackie Crouch, Billy Followell, Joe Allen Mattingly, Billy Thompson, and Gordon Henon.

Honorary pallbearers were Michael "Doc" Howard, Jerry Tutt, Allen Lanham, Marvin Gardner, Billy Gardner, and Trey Abell.

246 South Proctor Knot Avenue

Lebanon , KY 40033

(270) 692-3187 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 17, 2019

