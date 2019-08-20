Danny Ray Anderson, 61, Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville after an illness.
He was preceded in death by: one brother, Nathan Harris.
Survivors include: his mother, Ida Mae Tynes; one sister, Stacy Burch of Lebanon; three brothers, Todd Anderson, John Anderson, and Carl Harris, all of Lebanon; and one grandchild, Ayrika Washington.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon.
The family is requesting visitation after 12 p.m. on August 22, until time of service.
Pallbearers are David Hazelwood, Charles Porter, Stephon Lancaster, Melvin Porter, Tony Owens, and Mitchell Owens.
Honorary pallbearers are Bill Payne, Mark Owens, Derrick Owens, Don Washington, Joel Washington, and Kevin Washington.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Aug. 28, 2019