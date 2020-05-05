Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrerll Wayne Underwood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Darrell Wayne Underwood, 56, Buffalo, passed away Saturday May 2, 2020 in Marion County in a car accident.

He was born July 29, 1963 in Larue County to the late Bruce Earl and Bessie Catherine Sprowls Underwood. He was a Baptist by faith. He was a famer, he loved the outdoors and working on his farm.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: a son, Jacob Wayne Underwood; one sister, Wilma Sims; one brother, Tony Earl Underwood; a special nephew, Anthony Wayne Underwood.

Survivors include: two sons, Lucas Wade Underwood of Buffalo and Timmy Earl Stephens of Greensburg; one daughter, Amy Katheryn Underwood of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Bruce Wayne Underwood, Logan Carter Russell, Alice Grace Russell, and Melanie Kay Stephens; one brother, Ronnie (Shirley) Underwood of Buffalo; six sisters, Joyce Underwood of Campbellsville, Kay Ehlers of Louisville, Barbara (John) Williams of Central City, Sandy Underwood of Henderson, Pamela Mardeney of Baldwin, Maryland, and Janet Underwood of Magnolia; and one sister-in-law, Marie Filiatreau.

In keeping with Darrell's wishes cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, Hodgenville, was in charge of arrangements. Darrell Wayne Underwood, 56, Buffalo, passed away Saturday May 2, 2020 in Marion County in a car accident.He was born July 29, 1963 in Larue County to the late Bruce Earl and Bessie Catherine Sprowls Underwood. He was a Baptist by faith. He was a famer, he loved the outdoors and working on his farm.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: a son, Jacob Wayne Underwood; one sister, Wilma Sims; one brother, Tony Earl Underwood; a special nephew, Anthony Wayne Underwood.Survivors include: two sons, Lucas Wade Underwood of Buffalo and Timmy Earl Stephens of Greensburg; one daughter, Amy Katheryn Underwood of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Bruce Wayne Underwood, Logan Carter Russell, Alice Grace Russell, and Melanie Kay Stephens; one brother, Ronnie (Shirley) Underwood of Buffalo; six sisters, Joyce Underwood of Campbellsville, Kay Ehlers of Louisville, Barbara (John) Williams of Central City, Sandy Underwood of Henderson, Pamela Mardeney of Baldwin, Maryland, and Janet Underwood of Magnolia; and one sister-in-law, Marie Filiatreau.In keeping with Darrell's wishes cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be held at a later date.William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, Hodgenville, was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 13, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close