Darrell Wayne Underwood, 56, Buffalo, passed away Saturday May 2, 2020 in Marion County in a car accident.
He was born July 29, 1963 in Larue County to the late Bruce Earl and Bessie Catherine Sprowls Underwood. He was a Baptist by faith. He was a famer, he loved the outdoors and working on his farm.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: a son, Jacob Wayne Underwood; one sister, Wilma Sims; one brother, Tony Earl Underwood; a special nephew, Anthony Wayne Underwood.
Survivors include: two sons, Lucas Wade Underwood of Buffalo and Timmy Earl Stephens of Greensburg; one daughter, Amy Katheryn Underwood of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Bruce Wayne Underwood, Logan Carter Russell, Alice Grace Russell, and Melanie Kay Stephens; one brother, Ronnie (Shirley) Underwood of Buffalo; six sisters, Joyce Underwood of Campbellsville, Kay Ehlers of Louisville, Barbara (John) Williams of Central City, Sandy Underwood of Henderson, Pamela Mardeney of Baldwin, Maryland, and Janet Underwood of Magnolia; and one sister-in-law, Marie Filiatreau.
In keeping with Darrell's wishes cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, Hodgenville, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 13, 2020