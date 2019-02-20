Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darryl Caldwell Snawder. View Sign



He was born on Sept. 24, 1934, in Lebanon. He was a 1952 graduate of St. Joseph Prep in Bardstown. From 1953-1955, Darryl served in the Navy on the U.S. Bushnell. He graduated with a business degree from Western Kentucky University. In 1956, he married Annie Payne and they celebrated 61 years of marriage. He was the guidance counselor at East Hardin High School in Glendale from 1962 to 1990. (Go Rebels!) Darryl was the only son of Caldwell and Lucille Snawder of Lebanon.

He was preceded in death by: his parents and his wife.

Survivors include: his children, Ted Snawder and Timmi Hagan; grandchildren, Evan Hagan (Katie) and Kori Singleton (Wesley); and great-grandchildren, Reagan and Isaac Singleton and Zeke and Jett Hagan.

The service was private with the final resting place at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville.

Special thanks to the staff at Glen Ridge Health Campus for their compassion and care.

Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, Louisville, was in charge of arrangements.

Arch L. Heady at Resthaven

