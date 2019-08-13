David Allen "Squirrel" Brady, 58, passed away on Aug. 8, 2019 at his residence.
Brady was an avid hunter and fisherman. He filmed with the Animal Planet on "Call of the Wildman" with Turtleman for over four years. He worked for Kentucky Cooperage in Lebanon for 17 years, and also worked for Frost Cutlery for over two years in Chattanooga, Tennessee, having his own brand of knives.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, James Wilbur and Hazel Powell Brady.
Survivors include: his wife, Patricia C. Taylor Brady; one daughter, Jasmine Sade (Cole Downs) Brady; one grandchild, Brayden Jase Downs; four sisters, Wanda Curtiss Ice, Linda (Austin) Mudd, Lisa Michelle Brady, and Patricia Ann Brady; and one brother, James Larry Brady.
A celebration of life will be on Friday, Aug 16, at Open Arms Community Church in Lebanon.
Visitation will be held after 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the church with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Aug. 21, 2019