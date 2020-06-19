

David Calhoun, 65, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

David Calhoun was an avid farmer and loved being outside. His children were his life and he loved everyone.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Leevester and Jane Montgomery Calhoun; one brother, Clyde Gerald Hayes; and one sister, Wanda Lee Harvell.

Survivors include: his wife, Kay Frances Williams Calhoun; one daughter, Chanda Elyse Calhoun; five sons, Kelvin DeWayne (Angel) Murray, David Leon (Toyna) Porter, DeMichael Shea Calhoun, Trenton LaMont Williams Sr., and Trent LaMonte' Williams Jr.; six sisters, Hilda Powell, Linda Sheryl Calhoun, Jeanette Calhoun, Marcia Calhoun (James) Newby, Brenda Calhoun, and Evelyn Tucker (Roger) Schwalm; a stepsister, Doris Logan; several grandchildren; two very devoted brothers, David Milby and Gary Milby; a special friend, Linda Milby; and several nieces and nephews; and a host of other friends and relatives.

Cremation was chosen and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store