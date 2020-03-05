David Keith Dunn, 54, Campbellsville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on March 19, 1965 in Lebanon. Dunn was a former forklift driver at American Wood Fibers.
He was preceded in death by: his father, William Howard Dunn; and sister, Mary Ann Shockency.
Survivors include: his wife, Leslie Ann Dunn of Campbellsville; mother, Elizabeth Ann King of Lebanon; two sons, William Davis Dunn and Tristan Lance Harvey, both of Campbellsville; six brothers, Donald Dunn, Phillip Dunn, John King, Scott Dunn, Bradley Mattingly, and William "Chuck" Dunn, all of Lebanon; and six sisters, Claudia Dunn, Emma Dunn, Jennifer Dunn, all of Lebanon, Lucille Newton, Delores Smith, and Deborah Johnson, all of Louisville.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Holy Name of Mary Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Ronnie Beckley, Trevor Netherland, Juan Garcia, Scotty Dye, David Porter, and Joe Gribbins.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020