David Lee Hogan, 67, Bradfordsville, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
David was a graduate of Campbellsville (College) University with a math degree. He attended Western Kentucky University for his masters and Rank 1 in education. He served as a math teacher with Marion County Schools at St. Charles and Marion County High before becoming principal at Lebanon Middle School for 17 years. He was a lifelong member of Bradfordsville Methodist Church. He also served as a board member of Old Liberty Cemetery. He enjoyed woodworking, riding motorcycles, and farming.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Ed and Clarice Hogan.
Survivors include: his wife of 43 years, Jayne Eubank Hogan; four sisters, Diane (Jimmy) Evans, Betsy Hogan, Kimberly Hogan, and Mary Ruth (Anthony) Hogan; one nephew, Jamie Evans; and three nieces, Kelli, Deidra, and Allie Evans.
Visitation will be held after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct 10, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with funeral service at 2 p.m. Alvin Wren will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Rodgers, William Scott, Jamie Evans, Jimmie Evans, Harlan Barnett, and Ronnie Kirkland.
Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donation to the .
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019