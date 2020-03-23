David Ray Hardesty, 65, Raywick, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
He was born June 22, 1954 in Marion County. He worked as a truck driver. He loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by: his father, James Louis "Junior" Hardesty Jr.
Survivors include: his mother, Celestinita Taylor Hardesty of Raywick; three sisters, Pam Schultz (Larry) of Louisville, Rene' Buckman of Bardstown, and Faye Maupin (Larry) of Raywick; one brother, Stephen Hardesty (Shirley) of Canmer; the love of his life, Rhonda of Elizabethtown; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation was chosen with services to be held on a later date.
Memorials may go to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Mattingly Funeral Home was in charge arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 25, 2020