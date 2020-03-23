David Ray Hardesty (1954 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "You have our sympathies."
    - Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
  • "Thoughts and prayers to all the Hardesty family, may God..."
    - Sharon Wathen
  • "David Ray was the epitome of a cousin, mentor, and dear..."
    - Tim Hardesty
  • "Our sympathies and prayers are with your family."
    - Kathy Clements
  • "A man that love life to the fullest. Our sympathy to the..."
    - Bobby Joe Shewmaker
Service Information
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY
40037
(270)-865-2201
Obituary
David Ray Hardesty, 65, Raywick, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
He was born June 22, 1954 in Marion County. He worked as a truck driver. He loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by: his father, James Louis "Junior" Hardesty Jr.
Survivors include: his mother, Celestinita Taylor Hardesty of Raywick; three sisters, Pam Schultz (Larry) of Louisville, Rene' Buckman of Bardstown, and Faye Maupin (Larry) of Raywick; one brother, Stephen Hardesty (Shirley) of Canmer; the love of his life, Rhonda of Elizabethtown; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation was chosen with services to be held on a later date. 
Memorials may go to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Mattingly Funeral Home was in charge arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 25, 2020
