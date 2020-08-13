1/1
David W. Boggs
1969 - 2020
{ "" }
David W. Boggs, 50, Louisville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
David was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Resources. He later earned a Master's Degree in Hospital Administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati. David was a Senior Partner and Practice Leader with WittKieffer, one of the nation's preeminent leadership and executive search firms. David was a devoted husband and father. He experienced great joy in caring for his children and nurturing their talents. He had a special gift for making sure they were heard, supported, and uplifted. David was a man of strong faith with a thirst for knowledge of all subjects. His kind and mild-mannered nature resulted in a wide network of close friendships. He was a life-long learner and a teacher to all who knew him. David enjoyed boating with family and friends, cooking, and following his alma mater, Oklahoma State football. He loved the water, the land, Jimmy Buffett, and the Zac Brown Band.
He was preceded in death by: his mother, Pamela Keithley of Oklahoma.
Survivors include: his wife of 26 years, Gail Mattingly Boggs; his son, Benjamin Boggs; and his three daughters, Katie, Abby, and Josie Boggs; his parents, Dalton and Barbara Boggs of Oklahoma; two sisters, Natalie Brandenburg (Phil) of Oklahoma and Erin Keithley of Kansas; mother- and father-in-law, Junie and Carolyn Mattingly of Loretto; three sisters-in-law, Donna Mattingly (Stephen) of Lebanon, Norine Masterson (Bruce) of New Hope; and Laura Mitchell (Wayne) of Louisville; and two brothers-in-law, Joe Mattingly (Carol) of Lebanon and Alan Mattingly (Cyndi) of Loretto; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville. A private funeral Mass and burial will be conducted later at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6785 Highway 52, St. Francis.
Pallbearers are Joe Mattingly, Aaron Lanning, Chris Keller, Rob Baker, Andrew Masterson, and Paul Masterson.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a random act of kindness in David's honor.
Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Highlands Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Memories & Condolences

August 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathies are with the friends and family of this good man. It is a sad loss for our whole community. May he Rest In Peace.
Richard and Lori Wolf
August 14, 2020
My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the entire family of Mr. Boggs. All of you will be lifted up in prayer.
Denise Geiger
August 14, 2020
So sorry. May there be many, many acts of kindness
The Cliftons
August 14, 2020
May you be resting in peace. We are praying for the family and so sorry for your loss. This is heartbreaking.
Suzanne Redmon
August 14, 2020
I did not know this gentleman but what I have read he was a wonderful human being. What happened to him is so very sad. My heart breaks for his family.
Laura Puckett
August 14, 2020
Sincere condolences to Gail, Dalton & Barbara and all the family
Sherry Boggs
August 14, 2020
Prayers to the family.
sandra hamilton
August 13, 2020
I don’t know you personally, but this story broke my heart in a million pieces when I heard about it. Thoughts and prayers for your family.
Rhonda
August 13, 2020
May God’s angels surround and protect and comfort your family. My family will keep you in our prayers. We send sincere sympathy for this great loss.
Terri and Alex Reymundo
August 13, 2020
You can do the impossible because you have been through the unimaginable. I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for the Boggs family
Lana Baker
August 13, 2020
While I didn’t know David or his family, I would like to let you know that I am so sorry for your loss. Your family will have my prayers and I will definitely be doing random acts of kindness in his honor. The world today needs love, please and togetherness. Stay strong and God bless you all.
The Jones Family
August 13, 2020
My prayers are with you all! I’m so sorry for your loss. May God wrap you all in his loving arms.
Stephanie Roby
August 13, 2020
To random acts of kindness on behalf of David’s life. There are never enough of them in our lives.
Martha Hauser
August 13, 2020
So terribly sorry for your loss. Prayers for his family, friends, and son.
Charles Booth
August 13, 2020
My heart is broken for your family. I'm praying for you. Please know our community grieves with you. My you feel the presence of the Lord and have peace in your heart.
Debbie Bolton
August 13, 2020
I will cherish the time I spent with David. He was a great kid, and a fine man. He was taken away too soon. All my love and support to his loved ones.
Mary Ford
August 13, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
August 13, 2020
Holding you and your family in my heart and prayers during this time Gail.
Karen Thompson
August 13, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to this whole family. Praying God will hold each of you in His Loving Arms and give you strength. God bless each of you.
Ann Lankford
August 13, 2020
We are heartbroken for you. The Tanner Family is lifting you all up in prayer. May God see you through this incredibly difficult time.
Scott and Tracy Tanner
August 13, 2020
I didn’t know this fine man but I am so sorry this happened to him. My thoughts and prayers for all the family.
Gayle Tomes
August 13, 2020
I have not stayed in touch with David since his earlier days at Witt Kieffer. He was always a kind, humble and genuine human being And the world is better for his having been with us. My condolences to his family as he was a husband and father to be proud of. I will honor the request for random acts of kindness to be foremost in his name every chance that I get.
Martha Hauser
August 13, 2020
Prayers and thoughts to the family sorry for your loss from Jennifer and Brandon Bickett
Jennifer Bickett
August 13, 2020
Through the silence I send a thousand prayers...
AnnMichelle Tatum
August 13, 2020
The world lost an example of the best of humanity and the joy in our world will be forever diminished. We can take comfort in the 50 years we had him in our lives, and the wonderful family he leaves behind. Our hearts are broken beyond repair.
JAN & BEA NEWMAN
August 13, 2020
Dalton and Barbara,
We are sending strength and comfort to you and the entire family during this time. I am so very sorry for your loss. Holding you up high.
Natasha and Vin Bhavnani
August 13, 2020
Sending love, hugs, and prayers to all the family. We will continue to pray for strength for all of you through this loss. Words just cannot express the sympathy, empathy, and love I feel for all of you. So sorry.
SUSAN CLEVENGER
August 13, 2020
You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Robin Medley
August 12, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
August 13, 2020
Eternal rest, grant unto David O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him.

May he Rest In Peace

May his soul and the souls of all the faithfully departed, through the mercy of God Rest In Peace

Amen

In phi phi k a,
Darin Behara
Darin Behara
August 13, 2020
Dalton and Barbara, So very sorry for your loss. Roger and I are keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers. Our deepest sympathy. Liz Hoffman
Liz and Roger Hoffman
August 13, 2020
I’m so extremely heartbroken for your family. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers during this tragic time.
Cindy Mattingly
August 13, 2020
David was always so kind and thoughtful. I went to high school with him and consider it a privilege to have known him. God be with the family during this time off loss and grief.
Gaylynn Goff
August 13, 2020
We are heartbroken at your loss, Gail. He was such a good man. We are keeping you and the kids and all of his family in our prayers.
Lynn and Jam Hall
August 13, 2020
Gail, There is no way that our words will take away your pain. All we can do is pray for you and your kids to some how find strength to get through this and eventually find some kind of peace. We are so sorry!
Kevin and Dora Bickett
August 13, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this about David! I think about him often. What a great man! He was even a better boss and an even better friend!! He will be missed! Thoughts and prayer for you and your family Gayle.
Angela Kunz
August 13, 2020
I will most definitely be performing random acts of kindness in David's honor. Acts of kindness are needed now more than ever. I'm sending all of the positive vibes I have left in me to his family and friends.
Stevie Lowery
August 13, 2020
Our family is broken-hearted in the tremendous loss of David. We will continue to keep your family in our hearts & prayers. May God hold you close & give you comfort & peach.
Cathy McCown
August 13, 2020
Gail we are at a loss for words , can’t understand why he was taken from his loved ones. To you and the kids David’s family and yours our deepest sympathy and prayers.
Greg & Alice Browning
August 13, 2020
Our hearts are broken and we are holding you all tight in prayer. Much sympathy and love to Gail, Benjamin, Katie, Abby and Josie
Emily Gregory
August 13, 2020
We were blessed to have been with you only a few times, however could immediately see and feel your kindness , love for your family, love of boating and your beautiful circle of friendships. We are devastated by this and are holding your family and friends close to our heart and in our prayers during this most difficult of times
Shannon, Adam, Alex & Aidan Conlin
August 13, 2020
Our family is praying for yours in this time of sorrow.
Heidi and Mike McQuillen
August 13, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Ann Masterson Lees
August 13, 2020
Gail, my heart is broken for you and the kids. I pray for peace and comfort for you all
Tracy Spalding
August 13, 2020
Your entire family has my deepest sympathy. May David rest in eternal peace.
Carolyn Gootee
August 13, 2020
Our heart is aching over the loss of our son. The joy he has brought to our lives is immeasurable. He has gifted us with love, laughter, support and the joy of having a loving daughter-in-law and four precious grandchildren to love. He will be forever in our hearts.
Dalton and Barbara Boggs
August 12, 2020
With deepest sympathies
Vincent Osborne and Sabrina Todd
Joseph Osborne
August 12, 2020
Such a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers, hugs and love yo you all.
Sarah Thornberry
