David W. Boggs, 50, Louisville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

David was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Resources. He later earned a Master's Degree in Hospital Administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati. David was a Senior Partner and Practice Leader with WittKieffer, one of the nation's preeminent leadership and executive search firms. David was a devoted husband and father. He experienced great joy in caring for his children and nurturing their talents. He had a special gift for making sure they were heard, supported, and uplifted. David was a man of strong faith with a thirst for knowledge of all subjects. His kind and mild-mannered nature resulted in a wide network of close friendships. He was a life-long learner and a teacher to all who knew him. David enjoyed boating with family and friends, cooking, and following his alma mater, Oklahoma State football. He loved the water, the land, Jimmy Buffett, and the Zac Brown Band.

He was preceded in death by: his mother, Pamela Keithley of Oklahoma.

Survivors include: his wife of 26 years, Gail Mattingly Boggs; his son, Benjamin Boggs; and his three daughters, Katie, Abby, and Josie Boggs; his parents, Dalton and Barbara Boggs of Oklahoma; two sisters, Natalie Brandenburg (Phil) of Oklahoma and Erin Keithley of Kansas; mother- and father-in-law, Junie and Carolyn Mattingly of Loretto; three sisters-in-law, Donna Mattingly (Stephen) of Lebanon, Norine Masterson (Bruce) of New Hope; and Laura Mitchell (Wayne) of Louisville; and two brothers-in-law, Joe Mattingly (Carol) of Lebanon and Alan Mattingly (Cyndi) of Loretto; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville. A private funeral Mass and burial will be conducted later at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6785 Highway 52, St. Francis.

Pallbearers are Joe Mattingly, Aaron Lanning, Chris Keller, Rob Baker, Andrew Masterson, and Paul Masterson.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a random act of kindness in David's honor.

Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto, is entrusted with the arrangements.

