1/1
David W. Boggs
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David W. Boggs, 50, Louisville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
David was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Human Resources. He later earned a Master's Degree in Hospital Administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati. David was a Senior Partner and Practice Leader with WittKieffer, one of the nation's preeminent leadership and executive search firms. David was a devoted husband and father. He experienced great joy in caring for his children and nurturing their talents. He had a special gift for making sure they were heard, supported, and uplifted. David was a man of strong faith with a thirst for knowledge of all subjects. His kind and mild-mannered nature resulted in a wide network of close friendships. He was a life-long learner and a teacher to all who knew him. David enjoyed boating with family and friends, cooking, and following his alma mater, Oklahoma State football. He loved the water, the land, Jimmy Buffett, and the Zac Brown Band.
He was preceded in death by: his mother, Pamela Keithley of Oklahoma.
Survivors include: his wife of 26 years, Gail Mattingly Boggs; his son, Benjamin Boggs; and his three daughters, Katie, Abby, and Josie Boggs; his parents, Dalton and Barbara Boggs of Oklahoma; two sisters, Natalie Brandenburg (Phil) of Oklahoma and Erin Keithley of Kansas; mother- and father-in-law, Junie and Carolyn Mattingly of Loretto; three sisters-in-law, Donna Mattingly (Stephen) of Lebanon, Norine Masterson (Bruce) of New Hope; and Laura Mitchell (Wayne) of Louisville; and two brothers-in-law, Joe Mattingly (Carol) of Lebanon and Alan Mattingly (Cyndi) of Loretto; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville. A private funeral Mass and burial will be conducted later at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6785 Highway 52, St. Francis.
Pallbearers are Joe Mattingly, Aaron Lanning, Chris Keller, Rob Baker, Andrew Masterson, and Paul Masterson.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a random act of kindness in David's honor.
Mattingly Funeral Home, Loretto, is entrusted with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Highlands Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 13, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
August 13, 2020
We were blessed to have been with you only a few times, however could immediately see and feel your kindness , love for your family, love of boating and your beautiful circle of friendships. We are devastated by this and are holding your family and friends close to our heart and in our prayers during this most difficult of times
Shannon, Adam, Alex & Aidan Conlin
Friend
August 13, 2020
Gail, my heart is broken for you and the kids. I pray for peace and comfort for you all
Tracy Spalding
Friend
August 13, 2020
Our heart is aching over the loss of our son. The joy he has brought to our lives is immeasurable. He has gifted us with love, laughter, support and the joy of having a loving daughter-in-law and four precious grandchildren to love. He will be forever in our hearts.
Dalton and Barbara Boggs
Family
August 12, 2020
With deepest sympathies
Vincent Osborne and Sabrina Todd
Joseph Osborne
Friend
August 12, 2020
Such a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers, hugs and love yo you all.
Sarah Thornberry
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved