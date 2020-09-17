1/1
Debbie Lynn Norris
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debbie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debbie Lynn Norris, 60, Harrodsburg, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Frankfort Regional Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 16, 1959 in Lebanon. Norris was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Carl Raley and Juanita Yaste Raley; and twin brothers, Louis and Leslie Raley.
Survivors include: husband: Mike Norris of Harrodsburg; two sons, Richard Norris (Chelsea) of Lawrenceburg and Patrick Norris (Rebecca) of Harrodsburg; daughter, Kimberly Rojas (Juan) of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren, Madison, Derek, Brayden, Nicole, Michael, Ashley, Connor, Ryker, and Sofia; two sisters, Connie Smothers of Nicholasville and Bobbi Jo Hamilton; and a brother, Kenneth Raley of South Carolina.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery.
Pallbearers were John Norris, James Norris, Donald Peterson, Brayden Norris, Benjamin Knowles, and Jeffrey Smothers.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved