Debbie Lynn Norris, 60, Harrodsburg, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at Frankfort Regional Hospital.

She was born on Sept. 16, 1959 in Lebanon. Norris was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by: parents, Carl Raley and Juanita Yaste Raley; and twin brothers, Louis and Leslie Raley.

Survivors include: husband: Mike Norris of Harrodsburg; two sons, Richard Norris (Chelsea) of Lawrenceburg and Patrick Norris (Rebecca) of Harrodsburg; daughter, Kimberly Rojas (Juan) of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren, Madison, Derek, Brayden, Nicole, Michael, Ashley, Connor, Ryker, and Sofia; two sisters, Connie Smothers of Nicholasville and Bobbi Jo Hamilton; and a brother, Kenneth Raley of South Carolina.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery.

Pallbearers were John Norris, James Norris, Donald Peterson, Brayden Norris, Benjamin Knowles, and Jeffrey Smothers.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store