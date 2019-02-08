Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dena Ann Payne. View Sign

Dena Ann Payne, 62, St. Joe, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at her home where she was being cared for by her family.

She was born on July 12, 1956 and graduated from Marion County High School in 1974. Dena was the parts manager at Lawson Tractor & Implement in Lebanon. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. Dena was married to Leon "Buzzy" Payne for 42 years. They raised three daughters in the home and on the farm that has remained in her family for nearly 100 years. She enjoyed being outside, whether it was working in her flowers or with cattle on the farm. She loved antiques, crafting, and red tractors. She liked to help people and greatly missed her "customers" from Lawson Tractor when she was no longer able to work. Above all, she was most proud of her family and will be greatly missed by them.

Survivors include: husband, Leon "Buzzy" Payne of St. Joe; three daughters, Joni (James) Whisenhunt of Lawrenceburg, Jennifer (Greg) Osbourne, and Jackie Luckett (Steve Wooten), all of St. Joe; mother, Mary Retha Myers Costello of St. Joe; four grandchildren, Ava Osbourne, Barrett Osbourne, Eli Whisenhunt, and Evan Whisenhunt.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 4, at St. Charles Catholic Church with burial in St. Joe Cemetery. Father David Naylor officiated. Cremation followed after the funeral Mass.

Pallbearers were Curt Myers, Alex Johnson, Keith Cornish, Steve Payne, Jimmy Thompson, and Andy Mattingly.

The staff of Lawson Tractor & Implement were honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The St. Joe Community Center or to the Marion County Good Samaritans Foundation, Inc.

246 South Proctor Knot Avenue

Lebanon , KY 40033

(270) 692-3187 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2019

