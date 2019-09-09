Donald C. Gibson, 83, Lebanon, passed away at 4:36 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at his home after an illness.
He was born in Mercer County on Sept. 18, 1935 to the late Henry and Luevena Bugg Gibson. A charter member of the Temple Baptist Church, he was a retired employee of Armour Food Company where he worked for 41 years.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Patricia Unseld Gibson on Sept. 17, 2016; a son, James Allen Gibson on March 1, 2009; a step-grandson, Joshua Ryan Barnett on Oct. 19, 2007, and a brother, Henry Calvin Gibson on Sept. 24, 2013.
Survivors include: three daughters, Sandy Alford (Damian) of Lebanon, Donna Barnett (Cecil) of Campbellsville, and Ann Murphy (Terry) of Willisburg; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and a sister, Martha Bottom of Perryville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9, at Temple Baptist Church with burial in Hillcrest Cemetery in Perryville. Rev. Kyle Franklin, the church pastor, will officiate.
Casket bearers are Billy Keith Bottom, Mike Gibson, Chris Gibson, Tristan Dishman, Brad Moore, and David Hardin.
Honorary pallbearers are Harvey Wethington, Tom Clark, Cory Dishman, Connor Dishman, and Jeff Wilson.
Carey & Son Funeral Home, Springfield, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Sept. 11, 2019