Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-3187 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Joseph George, 78, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Spring View Hospital.

He was born on April 14, 1941, in Louisville. George was Marion County Treasurer for many years, as well as an accountant, and member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. He was also a United States Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War.

He is preceded in death by: his parents, Hyleme George and Nonie Abraham George; brother, Dr. Salem George; and two brothers-in-law, Mark Gormley and Jerry Ratterman.

Survivors include: his wife of 51 years, Mary Margaret Lanham George of Lebanon; son, Donald Joseph George Jr. of Lebanon; daughter, Jackie (Tony) Omohundro of Richmond; two granddaughters, Paige Omohundro and Phoebe Omohundro, both of Richmond; two brothers, Dr. Anthony Sr. (Judy) George of Louisville, Hyleme S. Jr. (Peg) George of Overland Park, Kansas; three sisters, Irene Raterman of Louisville, Jo Ann Gormley of Versailles, and Debbie (John) Matthews of Bardstown; and sister-in-law, Eva George of Lebanon.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Augustine School Fund.

Pallbearers will be Dr. David George, Tim George, Tony Omohundro, Jerry Lanham, Gary Caldwell, and Dr. Salem George Jr.

Bosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Donald Joseph George, 78, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Spring View Hospital.He was born on April 14, 1941, in Louisville. George was Marion County Treasurer for many years, as well as an accountant, and member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. He was also a United States Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War.He is preceded in death by: his parents, Hyleme George and Nonie Abraham George; brother, Dr. Salem George; and two brothers-in-law, Mark Gormley and Jerry Ratterman.Survivors include: his wife of 51 years, Mary Margaret Lanham George of Lebanon; son, Donald Joseph George Jr. of Lebanon; daughter, Jackie (Tony) Omohundro of Richmond; two granddaughters, Paige Omohundro and Phoebe Omohundro, both of Richmond; two brothers, Dr. Anthony Sr. (Judy) George of Louisville, Hyleme S. Jr. (Peg) George of Overland Park, Kansas; three sisters, Irene Raterman of Louisville, Jo Ann Gormley of Versailles, and Debbie (John) Matthews of Bardstown; and sister-in-law, Eva George of Lebanon.A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery.Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Augustine School Fund.Pallbearers will be Dr. David George, Tim George, Tony Omohundro, Jerry Lanham, Gary Caldwell, and Dr. Salem George Jr.Bosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close