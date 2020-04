Donald Lee "Donnie" Craig, 60, Lebanon, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.He was born Oct. 22, 1959 in Lebanon.He was preceded in death by: his father, Robert Gerald Craig; and two brothers, Billy Ray Craig and Joey Craig.Survivors include: his wife, Donna Hatcher Craig of Lebanon; mother, Lucy Downs Craig of Lebanon; four sons, Brandon (Tina) Craig, Justin (Laura) Craig, all of Lebanon, Hunter (Cheyenne) Craig of Campbellsville, and Nick (Shelley) Wood of Lexington; three sisters, Debbie Craig Dicken (Danny Hourigan), Jeannie Craig (Bill Leachman), and Ann (John) Thompson, all of Lebanon; four brothers, Eddie Craig of Lebanon, Jerry (Lois) Craig, Barry (Tonya) Craig, all of Finley, and Dennis (Beth) Craig of Louisville; and five grandchildren, Linsey Craig, Landon Craig, Everly Craig, Quinn Craig, and Lillian Wood.A private service was held for immediate family followed by a private burial.Pallbearers were Dennis Craig, Brandon Craig, Justin Craig, Hunter Craig, Nick Wood, and Barry Craig.Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.