Donald Lee "Donnie" Craig, 60, Lebanon, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He was born Oct. 22, 1959 in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Robert Gerald Craig; and two brothers, Billy Ray Craig and Joey Craig.
Survivors include: his wife, Donna Hatcher Craig of Lebanon; mother, Lucy Downs Craig of Lebanon; four sons, Brandon (Tina) Craig, Justin (Laura) Craig, all of Lebanon, Hunter (Cheyenne) Craig of Campbellsville, and Nick (Shelley) Wood of Lexington; three sisters, Debbie Craig Dicken (Danny Hourigan), Jeannie Craig (Bill Leachman), and Ann (John) Thompson, all of Lebanon; four brothers, Eddie Craig of Lebanon, Jerry (Lois) Craig, Barry (Tonya) Craig, all of Finley, and Dennis (Beth) Craig of Louisville; and five grandchildren, Linsey Craig, Landon Craig, Everly Craig, Quinn Craig, and Lillian Wood.
A private service was held for immediate family followed by a private burial.
Pallbearers were Dennis Craig, Brandon Craig, Justin Craig, Hunter Craig, Nick Wood, and Barry Craig.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 29, 2020