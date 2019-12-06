Donald Ray Williams, 77, husband of Mary Catherine Elder Williams, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
He was born in Lebanon on Feb. 9, 1942. Donald was the son of the late Charles and Anne Pearl Brussels Williams.
Along with his wife, he is survived by: two daughters, Mary Gayleen Mauer and Cindy Marie Schaffner; and a son, Donald Troy Williams.
A Mass of Christian burial was held Monday, Dec. 2, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Frankfort, and burial in St. Augustine Church Cemetery in Lebanon on Tuesday.
Pallbearers were Forrest Williams, Sam Spalding, Joe Williams, Mike Williams, Tim Williams, and Billy Ray Carrico.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Allen Prather Williams Memorial Scholarship Fund, 22 Goshen Street, Frankfort, KY 40601, or Good Shepherd Church, 70 Shepherd Way, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Rogers Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Dec. 11, 2019